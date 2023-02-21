Look Out, Bezos Backers — Jim Cramer Plans To Target 'The Colossus That Is Amazon' When He Interviews Walmart CEO On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Several high-profile executives will be interviewed by Jim Cramer Tuesday night on "Mad Money." Walmart Inc WMT CEO Doug McMillon will kick off the show in an exchange that's likely to feature fireworks.

What To Know: Cramer previewed the show Tuesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

Although investors dumped Walmart shares following the company's quarterly results, Cramer defended the retail giant's performance. When asked if he believes storm clouds are forming or if the company is just easing up on its forecast, he chose the latter.

"I think conservative guidance. I've got Walmart on tonight and I'll go through it. I think that, look, they did do the number ... it was a very strong quarter and they are not going to be aggressive. There's no need to be," Cramer said.

Walmart has an "extraordinary" opportunity to take share from Amazon.com Inc AMZN on the e-commerce side of the business, he said.

"I'm going to talk about this tonight: Walmart's opportunity in e-commerce is extraordinary. You got 4,000 stores, every single one of them is a fulfillment center. Meanwhile, Amazon is afraid to fire anybody ... Walmart has such an advantage over them. Think about how many Whole Foods you need in order to be able to compete with Walmart on a fresh food basis," Cramer said.

"Walmart is not playing to its strong suit or talking about it enough, which is the way to be able to defeat the colossus that is Amazon. That is the storyline," he added, suggesting he plans to talk Walmart versus Amazon on the show tonight.

Amazon shares are down 2.66% on Tuesday at the time of writing and Walmart stock has recovered all of its losses and turned positive for the session, which may be partly due to Cramer's comments.

What Else: Starbucks Corp SBUX CEO Howard Schultz and Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW CEO Nikesh Arora will also be featured on the show, which is set to start at 6 p.m. ET.

Photo: Shutterstock.