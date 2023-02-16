ñol


US Foods, Applied Materials And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2023 4:03 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares gained 0.1% to $37.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance. Cisco shares gained 3.2% to $50.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT to have earned $1.93 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Applied Materials shares fell 0.1% to $119.40 in after-hours trading.

  • Zillow Group, Inc. Z reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be between $404 million and $437 million versus estimates of $421.54 million. Zillow shares gained 2.3% to $48.58 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The Southern Company SO to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion before the opening bell. Southern shares gained 1.3% to $67.63 in after-hours trading.

