Airbnb Earnings Highlights: Record Q4 Profitability, Nights Growth, 3 Pillars For 2023 And More

Home rental company Airbnb ABNB reported fourth-quarter and full fiscal year highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Airbnb reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.9 billion, up 24% year-over-year, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 25 cents.

For the fourth quarter, Airbnb had gross booking volume of $13.5 billion, which was up 20% year-over-year.

The company said the fourth quarter was its most profitable fourth quarter ever, with a net income margin of 17%. The company posted net income of $319 million in the fourth quarter.

Nights and experiences booked totaled 88.2 million in the fourth quarter, up 20%.

For the full fiscal year, Airbnb had revenue of $8.4 billion, up 40% year-over-year. Full year net income for the company was $1.9 billion.

The company reported gross booking volume of $63.2 billion in the full fiscal year, up 35% year-over-year. For the full year, the company had 393.7 million nights and experiences booked, up 31% year-over-year.

Airbnb called 2022 a record year with many metrics setting new milestones. The company also highlighted that all regions had “significant growth” during the year.

The company said guests are staying longer at Airbnbs.

What’s Next: The company said it is seeing strong demand in the first quarter, which it believes indicates “consumer confidence to travel remains high.”

For 2023, Airbnb has three main strategic priorities, which are making hosting more mainstream; perfecting the core service; and expanding beyond the core.

“We have some big ideas where to take Airbnb next, and this year we will build the foundation for future products and services that will provide incremental growth for years to come,” the company said.

The company previously announced the launch of Airbnb-Friendly apartments in the fourth quarter, which it believes will help “unlock supply in the rental market.” Airbnb called the market “largely unavailable.”

Airbnb is guiding for first-quarter revenue to come in a range of $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion, which is above the Street estimate of $1.69 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. This revenue guidance represents year-over-year growth of 16% to 21%.

The company said the impact of the omicron strain of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine during the first quarter of 2022 will make the first part of 2023's first quarter an easy comp to hit.

Airbnb said it anticipates nights and experiences booked growth in the first quarter to be similar to the fourth quarter of 2022.

ABNB Price Action: Airbnb shares are up 9% to $132.13 in after-hours trading Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $81.91 to $191.73.

