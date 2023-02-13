ñol


Tesla, Solaredge, Palantir, Cleveland-Cliffs, Ocular Therapeutix: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 13, 2023 7:53 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Palantir posted quarterly sales of $508.62 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $502.25 million.
  • Solaredge reported quarterly sales of $890.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $879.23 million.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs recorded a net loss of $204 million for the fourth quarter.
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Monday ahead of the release of the consumer price index report on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.48% higher while the S&P 500 ended the session up 1.14%. The Dow Jones, too, closed 1.11% higher. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.14% lower on Monday. Analysts have warned the EV company has lagged behind competitors in China in introducing new models, improving navigation systems and bringing in luxe interior touches or white-glove customer service, Reuters reported.

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Stock

2. Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR: Shares of the data analytics software maker closed 1.33% higher and also gained 16.56% in extended trading. The company posted quarterly sales of $508.62 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $502.25 million. Palantir reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents.

3. Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG: Shares of Solaredge ended 3.33% higher on Monday. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.55. Solaredge reported quarterly sales of $890.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $879.23 million.

4. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF: Shares of the company closed 0.85% higher but ended Monday’s session 3.68% lower. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company recorded a net loss of $204 million, corresponding to a loss of $0.41 per diluted share as against a net income of $899 million, or $1.69 per diluted share in the same period of the previous quarter.

5. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL: Shares of the company closed 35.14% higher on Monday. The company said its OTX-TKI, an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel implant being developed for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases, continued to be generally well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events through month 10.

