TreeHouse Foods Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings; Warns On Inflationary Macro Environment

reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $996.20 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to recover commodity inflation.

Gross margin for the quarter expanded 280 basis points Y/Y to 17.7%.

The company reported an operating income of $70 million with an operating margin of 7%.

The operating expenses fell 28.4% Y/Y to $105.9 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $120 million, and the margin was 12%.

The company held $43 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.

: TreeHouse sees FY23 sales growth of 6% - 8%. The company expects FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $345 million - $365 million and capital expenditure of $130 million. TreeHouse anticipates Q1 net sales growth of 9% - 12% driven by pricing actions to recover inflation and a 300 - 450 basis point year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations.

In addition, TreeHouse introduced the following annual growth targets expected over 3+ years beginning in 2024, with net sales growth of 3% - 5%.

Price Action: THS shares are trading lower by 7.23% at $44.83 on the last check Monday.

