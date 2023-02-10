ñol


Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; Lyft Shares Plummet

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 10, 2023 2:34 PM | 4 min read
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.27% to 33,789.71 while the NASDAQ fell 0.96% to 11,676.75. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 4,076.81.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

  • Energy shares rose by 3.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP NGL, up 23%, and KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. KLXE, up 16%.
  • In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped by 1.6%.

 

Top Headline

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment rose to a thirteen-month high level of 66.4 in February from 64.9 in the previous month.

 

Equities Trading UP

  • Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) shares shot up 22% to $10.04 following Q3 results.
  • Shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS got a boost, shooting 72% to $2.02 after the company reported initial results evaluating the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors in KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer cells, Calu-1, with Pembrolizumab, demonstrating significantly greater tumor inhibition.
  • Expion360 Inc. XPON shares were also up, gaining 60% to $3.19 after the company announced it has been selected by Cube Series as the exclusive supplier of lithium-ion batteries for a ultra-lightweight foldable campler.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO shares tumbled 65% to $1.56 after the company announced pricing of an upsized $6.3 million public offering.
  • Shares of Lyft, Inc. LYFT were down 36% to $10.34 after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
  • AppHarvest, Inc. APPH was down, falling 31% to $0.91 after the company announced pricing of $40 million underwritten public offering of 40 million shares of common stock at a price of $1 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $79.67 while gold traded down 0.3% at $1,873.30.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $22.03 on Friday while copper fell 2% to $4.0140.

 

Euro zone

European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.96%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.36% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.36%. The German DAX fell 1.39% French CAC 40 fell 0.82% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.86%.

Industrial production in the UK increased by 0.3% month-over-month in December, while the country’s economy shrank 0.5% month-over-month in December. The UK trade deficit widened to £7.2 billion in December 2022 versus a revised £2.3 billion in the previous month. Italy's industrial production increased 1.6% from a month ago in December.

 

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.31%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping 2% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.3%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.2%.

Auto sales in China dipped by 35% from a year ago to 1.65 million units in January, while annual inflation rate increased to 2.1% in January from 1.8% in the prior month. China's producer prices fell 0.8% year-over-year in January following a 0.7% decline a month ago. Producer prices in Japan increased 9.5% year-over-year in January.

 

Economics

  • The University of Michigan consumer sentiment rose to a thirteen-month high level of 66.4 in February from 64.9 in the previous month.
  • The total number of active U.S. oil rigs climbed by 10 to 609 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 104,731,500 cases with around 1,139,670 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,683,860 cases and 530,750 deaths, while France reported over 39,555,760 COVID-19 cases with 164,510 deaths. In total, there were at least 677,154,880 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,779,410 deaths.

