Why Palantir Rival Alteryx Is Shooting Higher In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Alteryx Inc AYX shares are trading higher by 9.67% to $65.90 Thursday afternoon. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

What Happened?

Alteryx reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $301.08 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $279.31 million by 7.8%. This sales figure is a marked 73.2% increase over sales of $173.81 million in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Alteryx says the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.7 million, compared to the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $37.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.46, based on 69.2 million GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, compared to GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.56, based on 67.5 million GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2021.

What Else?

"Alteryx delivered an excellent fourth quarter with annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 31% year-over-year, driven by continued success with large enterprises. We closed the year with strong momentum and improving operating profitability," said Mark Anderson, CEO of Alteryx, Inc.

"As we enter 2023, we have a tremendous opportunity to continue to drive powerful outcomes for our customers with enhanced sales and customer success initiatives and an expanded portfolio of offerings, including our highly differentiated end-to-end Alteryx Analytics Cloud platform."

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AYX has a 52-week high of $76.35 and a 52-week low of $39.55.