PepsiCo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Hikes Dividend

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 9, 2023 11:32 AM | 1 min read
  • PepsiCo Inc PEP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.9% year-on-year to $28 billion, beating the consensus of $26.84 billion.
  • Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 25% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 16%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America climbed 6%. Latin America sales rose 21% Y/Y.
  • Gross profit increased 11.1% Y/Y to $14.5 billion, and the profit margin improved 11 basis points Y/Y to 52.06%.
  • Operating margin contracted 723 basis points to 2.9%, and operating income for the quarter plunged 68.2% to $815 million.
  • The company held $5.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year totaled $10.8 billion.
  • Core EPS of $1.67 beat the analyst consensus of $1.65.
  • Dividend: PEP announced a 10% increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share from $4.60 per share, effective with the dividend expected to be paid in June 2023.
  • Outlook: PepsiCo expects FY23 organic revenue growth of 6%.
  • It sees FY23 core constant currency EPS growth of 8%.
  • Pepsico expects FY23 EPS of $7.20 against an estimate of $7.28.
  • Pepsico expects total cash returns to shareholders of $7.7 billion, comprised of dividends of $6.7 billion and share repurchases of $1 billion.
  • Price Action: PEP shares are trading higher by 1.19% at $173.19 on the last check Thursday.

