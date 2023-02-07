BP, Take-Two Interactive Software And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects BP p.l.c. BP to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $53.79 billion before the opening bell. BP shares gained 0.5% to $35.00 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $53.79 billion before the opening bell. BP shares gained 0.5% to $35.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG to have earned $8.90 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Chipotle shares gained 0.1% to $1,702.00 in after-hours trading.

to have earned $8.90 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Chipotle shares gained 0.1% to $1,702.00 in after-hours trading. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO reported downbeat results for its third quarter. Take-Two shares fell 0.8% to $104.75 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Analysts expect Centene Corporation CNC to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $35.41 billion before the opening bell. Centene shares slipped 0.1% to $71.00 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $35.41 billion before the opening bell. Centene shares slipped 0.1% to $71.00 in after-hours trading. Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Activision shares gained 1.2% to $72.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Read This Next: Top 5 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Dip