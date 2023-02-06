Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders remained wary of rising bond yields. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield closed 11 basis points higher while the yield on the 2-year notes rose 18 basis points. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1% down while the S&P 500 ended 0.61% lower. Market participants will now be watching out for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 2.52% higher on Monday. A U.S. jury on Friday found CEO Elon Musk was not liable for misleading investors when he tweeted in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple closed 1.79% lower on Monday. The company’s latest iPhones are selling at discounts of over $100 in China, an unusually heavy price cut just months after launch that indicate falling demand for even its highest-end devices, reported Bloomberg.

3. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY: Shares of the company have been witnessing bouts of volatility. The stock closed 92.13% higher but lost 35.84% in the extended session. The company announced a proposed offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants through which it expects to raise approximately $225 million of gross proceeds.

4. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC: Shares of the company closed 11.84% higher on Monday. The company announced it will explore plans to flex pricing on its seats depending on the location of the chair. Seats in the middle of the theater will be more expensive, while seats on the outside and aisles may be cheaper.

5. Pinterest Inc PINS: Shares of Pinterest closed 1.53% higher but lost 2.26% in the extended session. The company’s fourth-quarter revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $877.21 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $886.44 million. The company said its CFO Todd Morgenfeld will step down from his role to pursue new career opportunities, effective July 1.

