AMC To Price Tickets Based On How Well You Can See The Screen

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC is planning to price theater tickets based on where its customers are seated during the movie.

What Happened: The Leawood, Kansas-headquartered company has come up with three tiers of seats it is calling “Sightline.”

The Sightline rollout will begin on Friday and will see seats classified as "value," "standard" and "preferred," according to a statement released by AMC.

AMC said that its “most loyal moviegoers” or A-list members would have their Preferred Sightline premium waived for all reservations.

Why It Matters: Sightline will be applied to all showtimes that begin after 4 p.m. at participating locations and is not available on Discount Tuesday at AMC.

The three tiers are based on the sightline of the movie screen within the auditorium with Value seats primarily in the front row and Preferred seats in the middle.

The tickets would be priced lower to higher as customers select tiers moving from value to preferred. Standard Sightline tickets are most common, according to AMC, and are available at the traditional ticket cost.

AMC shares skyrocketed on Monday which triggered a volatility halt to the upside in afternoon trading as the company announced the flex pricing.

Price Action: On Monday, AMC shares closed 11.3% higher at $6.77 in the regular session and fell 0.6% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

