Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Gaucho Group: Why These Five Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?

U.S. markets surged on Thursday led by upbeat earnings posted by Meta Platforms Inc META. Part of the rally could also be attributed to lower bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 3.25% lower while the S&P 500 ended Thursday’s session 1.47% higher. The Dow Jones closed marginally in the red. Following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 3.78% higher but lost 1.9% in extended trading. The company is soon expected to announce an investment in Mexico, reported Bloomberg. The EV-maker is planning to set up an assembly plant near a new Mexico City airport, which would function as an export hub for the company, Mexican presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez had said earlier this week.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of Amazon closed 7.38% higher on Thursday but lost 4.7% in extended trading. The retail giant reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. However, it said its first-quarter operating income could be between zero and $4 billion, compared to $3.7 billion in the prior year.

3. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple ended 3.71% higher on Thursday but lost 3.36% in extended trading. Apple’s top line fell 5% year-over-year to $117.2 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $121.1 billion. The company forecast that revenue would decline for a second quarter in a row but iPhone sales were likely to improve as production had returned to normal in China following COVID-related shutdowns, reported Reuters.

4. Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL: Shares of Alphabet gained over 7% but declined over 4% in extended trading. The Google parent company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which missed average estimates of $1.18 per share. Fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $76.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.69 billion.

5. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. VINO: Shares of the company closed 339.02% higher on Thursday after it announced a $44 million funding. With an approved $44 million equity line of credit, the company said it now has a funding mechanism for its growth plans in 2023 and beyond.

