ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Apple, Amazon And 5 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 2, 2023 3:24 AM | 2 min read
Apple, Amazon And 5 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. GOOGL to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $76.64 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares gained 4% to $104.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. META reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter and announced a $40 billion increase in its buyback authorization. Meta shares jumped 19.7% to $183.32 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Ford Motor Company F to have earned $0.62 per share on revenue of $40.69 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Ford shares gained 1.1% to $13.94 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW posted weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. C.H. Robinson shares dropped 4.9% to $97.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $145.53 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares rose 4.1% to $109.50 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Apple Inc. AAPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $121.20 billion. Apple shares gained 0.4% to $146.07 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. HON to post quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares fell 0.5% to $205.74 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: 5 Tech Stocks That Are Flying - And May Collapse

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved