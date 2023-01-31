US Stocks Mixed; McDonald's Earnings Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.09% to 33,685.72 while the NASDAQ rose 0.29% to 11,426.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 4,023.77.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Genius Group Limited GNS , up 13%, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. SOLO , up 5%.

, up 13%, and , up 5%. In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

McDonald's Corporation MCD posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.

McDonald's said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $5.93 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. The iconic fast-food chain reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which beat consensus estimates of $2.46 per share. Earnings were up 19% on a year-over-year basis.

Equities Trading UP

Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM shares shot up 242% to $9.04. The company announced a debt-for-equity exchange with Motorsport Network. Also, Investor Mike Zoi reported purchase of 338,983 shares of Motorsport Games at an average price of $2.95 per share in Form 4 Filing.

shares shot up 242% to $9.04. The company announced a debt-for-equity exchange with Motorsport Network. Also, Investor Mike Zoi reported purchase of 338,983 shares of Motorsport Games at an average price of $2.95 per share in Form 4 Filing. Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ATCX got a boost, shooting 120% to $12.03 after the company agreed to be acquired by GI Partners for $12.25 per share in cash.

got a boost, shooting 120% to $12.03 after the company agreed to be acquired by GI Partners for $12.25 per share in cash. C3.ai, Inc. AI shares were also up, gaining 18% to $19.18 after the company announced the launch of C3 Generative AI Product Suite.

Equities Trading DOWN

Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares tumbled 37% to $1.44 after the company filed for common stock offering of up to $25 million.

Shares of AppTech Payments Corp. APCX were down 35% to $3.48.

were down 35% to $3.48. AppTech Payments reported pricing of $5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. NAMS was down, falling 26% to $12.78. NewAmsterdam Pharma recently announced topline results from ROSE2 Phase 2 trial evaluating obicetrapib in combination with ezetimibe as an adjunct to high-intensity statin therapy.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $78.01 while gold traded up 0.7% at $1,936.70.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $23.62 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.5% to $4.18.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.5%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.3%. The German DAX dropped 0.2% French CAC 40 fell 0.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.6%.

The Eurozone economy expanded by 0.1% during the final quarter of 2022, compared to a 0.3% growth in the prior three-month period. Consumer credit in the UK rose by GBP 0.493 billion in December versus a revised GBP 1.488 billion increase in the prior month. The unemployment rate in Germany came in unchanged for a fifth straight month at 5.5% in January, while unemployment rate in Italy also held steady at 7.8% in December. Retail sales in Germany dropped 5.3% month-over-month in December.

Producer prices in the French domestic markets increased 1.4% month-over-month in December, while annual inflation rate in the country rose to 6% in January from 5.9% in the previous month. French economy expanded 0.1% on quarter in the fourth quarter.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropping 0.39%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping 1.03% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.42%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.21%.

Japan's housing starts dropped by 1.7% year-over-year in December, while consumer confidence index in the country rose to 31.0 in January from 30.3 in the previous month. Retail sales in Japan climbed 3.8% from a year ago in December, while industrial production fell 0.1% month-over-month in December. Japan’s unemployment rate came in unchanged at 2.5% for December.

Singapore’s unemployment rate fell to 2.0% in Q4. The NBS Composite PMI Output Index for China climbed to 52.9 in January from 42.6 in the earlier month.

Economics

The Chicago PMI in the US dropped to 44.3 points in January from 44.9 in December.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased 6.8% year-over-year in November.

The FHFA house price index dropped 0.1% from a month ago in November.

COVID-19 Update

