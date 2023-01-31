Investor Optimism Declines Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall sentiment among US investors.

US stocks settled lower on Monday, as investors awaited big corporate earnings results and interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve this week.

Ford Motor Co F shares dropped 2.9% on Monday after the automaker said it would increase production of its Mach-E and reduce prices.

The Dow closed lower by around 260 points to 33,717.09 on Monday. The S&P 500 dropped 1.30% to 4,017.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.96% to settle at 11,393.81 in the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from General Motors Company GM, McDonald's Corporation MCD and Pfizer Inc. PFE today.

At a current reading of 67.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, compared to a previous reading of 69.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

