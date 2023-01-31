Ethereum Drops Below $1,600; BitDAO, Helium Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower this morning, but remained above the key $23,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, dropping below the $1,600 mark this morning.
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while BitDAO BIT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.3%. BTC was trading lower by 0.7% at $23,129, while ETH fell by around 0.7% to $1,585 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Threshold (CRYPTO: T)
Price: $0.04819
24-hour gain: 11.6%
- Dogecoin DOGE/USD
Price: $0.09321
24-hour gain: 6.9%
- dYdX DYDX/USD
Price: $2.67
24-hour gain: 3.6%
- Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
Price: $1.67
24-hour gain: 2.1%
- Dash DASH/USD
Price: $60.72
24-hour gain: 2.1%
Losers
- BitDAO BIT/USD
Price: $0.5179
24-hour drop: 6.5%
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $2.68
24-hour drop: 4.8%
- Aptos APT/USD
Price: $16.97
24-hour drop: 4.8%
- Axie Infinity AXS/USD
Price: $10.84
24-hour drop: 4.5%
- NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD
Price: $2.34
24-hour drop: 3.3%
