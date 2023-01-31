ñol


Ethereum Drops Below $1,600; BitDAO, Helium Among Top Losers

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 31, 2023 10:09 AM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower this morning, but remained above the key $23,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, dropping below the $1,600 mark this morning.

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while BitDAO BIT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.3%. BTC was trading lower by 0.7% at $23,129, while ETH fell by around 0.7% to $1,585 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Threshold (CRYPTO: T)

Price: $0.04819
24-hour gain: 11.6%

  • Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Price: $0.09321
24-hour gain: 6.9%

  • dYdX DYDX/USD

Price: $2.67
24-hour gain: 3.6%

  • Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.67
24-hour gain: 2.1%

  • Dash DASH/USD

Price: $60.72
24-hour gain: 2.1%

Losers

  • BitDAO BIT/USD

Price: $0.5179
24-hour drop: 6.5%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $2.68
24-hour drop: 4.8%

  • Aptos APT/USD

Price: $16.97
24-hour drop: 4.8%

  • Axie Infinity AXS/USD

Price: $10.84
24-hour drop: 4.5%

  • NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD

Price: $2.34
24-hour drop: 3.3%

