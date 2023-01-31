Ethereum Drops Below $1,600; BitDAO, Helium Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower this morning, but remained above the key $23,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, dropping below the $1,600 mark this morning.

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while BitDAO BIT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.3%. BTC was trading lower by 0.7% at $23,129, while ETH fell by around 0.7% to $1,585 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Threshold (CRYPTO: T)

Price: $0.04819

24-hour gain: 11.6%

Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Price: $0.09321

24-hour gain: 6.9%

dYdX DYDX/USD

Price: $2.67

24-hour gain: 3.6%

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.67

24-hour gain: 2.1%

Dash DASH/USD

Price: $60.72

24-hour gain: 2.1%

Losers

BitDAO BIT/USD

Price: $0.5179

24-hour drop: 6.5%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $2.68

24-hour drop: 4.8%

Aptos APT/USD

Price: $16.97

24-hour drop: 4.8%

Axie Infinity AXS/USD

Price: $10.84

24-hour drop: 4.5%

NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD

Price: $2.34

24-hour drop: 3.3%

