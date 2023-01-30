Li-Cycle Registers 32% Sales Decline In Q4, Higher Metal Prices Weigh, Losses Aggravate

- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp LICY reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales of $3.0 million, down by 31.8% year-on-year, missing the consensus of $9.30 million.
- The decline was due to a pricing adjustment from significant decreases in nickel and cobalt prices.
- Revenue from product sales and recycling services was $3.5 million, down from $4.1 million a year ago.
- EPS loss of $(0.19) missed the consensus loss of $(0.17).
- Operations losses increased to $(36.4) million, compared to $(14.1) million a year ago.
- Li-Cycle held $578.3 million in cash on hand.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss rose to $(32.6) million, up from $(11.7) million for the prior year, due to the growth and expansion of the Spoke operations and the Rochester Hub.
- "We are pleased by our strong fourth quarter operating performance as we brought on our third-generation Arizona and Alabama Spokes, which have a first-of-its-kind full battery pack processing capabilities," said Ajay Kochhar, Li-Cycle President and Chief Executive Officer. "Also significant, at our Rochester Hub, we made meaningful progress on engineering, procurement, and construction, keeping us in-line with our targeted budget and schedule, with commissioning expected to commence in late calendar 2023."
- Price Action: LICY shares are trading lower by 3.29% at $5.58 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
