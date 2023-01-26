These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Seagate Following Upbeat Q2 Results

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Seagate posted quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, beating market estimates of $0.10 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.89 billion, versus expectations of $1.83 billion.

Seagate shares jumped 8.5% to trade at $67.55 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Seagate after the company released quarterly results.

Rosenblatt raised the price target on Seagate from $60 to $75. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Barclays increased Seagate price target from $70 to $75. Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse boosted the price target on the stock from $65 to $69. Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained the stock with a Neutral rating.

Wells Fargo increased Seagate price target from $55 to $65. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight.

Cowen & Co. increased Seagate price target from $65 to $72. Cowen & Co. analyst Krish Sankar maintained the stock with an Outperform.

Northland Capital Markets raised Seagate price target from $70 to $74. Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard maintained the stock with an Outperform.

UBS increased Seagate price target from $55 to $65. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained the stock with a Neutral.

