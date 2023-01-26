ñol


These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Seagate Following Upbeat Q2 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 26, 2023 1:24 PM | 1 min read
Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Seagate posted quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, beating market estimates of $0.10 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.89 billion, versus expectations of $1.83 billion.

Seagate shares jumped 8.5% to trade at $67.55 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Seagate after the company released quarterly results.

  • Rosenblatt raised the price target on Seagate from $60 to $75. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
  • Barclays increased Seagate price target from $70 to $75. Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target on the stock from $65 to $69. Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained the stock with a Neutral rating.
  • Wells Fargo increased Seagate price target from $55 to $65. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight.
  • Cowen & Co. increased Seagate price target from $65 to $72. Cowen & Co. analyst Krish Sankar maintained the stock with an Outperform.
  • Northland Capital Markets raised Seagate price target from $70 to $74. Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard maintained the stock with an Outperform.
  • UBS increased Seagate price target from $55 to $65. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained the stock with a Neutral.

