US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 50 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.16% to 33,963.71 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 11,169.60. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.27% to 4,001.62.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares gained by 1.2% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Tenaris S.A. TS, up 4%, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. GTE, up 5%.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer staples shares fell by 0.7%.



Top Headline

PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC reported worse-than-expected earnings results.

PNC reported fourth-quarter revenue of $5.76 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.49 per share, which missed estimates of $3.95 per share.



Equities Trading UP

Aceragen Inc. ACGN shares shot up 61% to $11.65.

shares shot up 61% to $11.65. Shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP got a boost, shooting 50% to $7.37 after the company on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration to advance gamma-delta T cells in oncology.

got a boost, shooting 50% to $7.37 after the company on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration to advance gamma-delta T cells in oncology. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV shares were also up, gaining 34% to $4.75 after the company updated Q4 and FY22 expected revenue results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Bit Brother Limited BTB shares tumbled 62% to $2.53 after the company reported pricing of $7.1 million registered direct offering.

shares tumbled 62% to $2.53 after the company reported pricing of $7.1 million registered direct offering. Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. FUV were down 59% to $2.50 after the company announced pricing of its $12 million public offering.

were down 59% to $2.50 after the company announced pricing of its $12 million public offering. Chegg, Inc. CHGG was down, falling 11% to $21.86. Needham downgraded Chegg from Buy to Hold.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.3% to $82.00 while gold traded up 0.7% at $1,922.40.

Silver traded up 1.3% to $24.37 on Wednesday while copper rose 2.7% to $4.3365.



Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 0.8%. The German DAX climbed 0.4% French CAC 40 climbed 0.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.6%.

Passenger car registrations in the European Union climbed 12.8% year-over-year to 896,967 units during December. Annual inflation rate in the UK declined to 10.5% in December from 10.7% in the prior month. Italy recorded a trade surplus of EUR 1.14 billion in November, recording the first surplus in 12 months.



Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 0.47%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.01%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 2.5%.

The Bank of Japan kept its key short-term interest rate unchanged at -0.1%. Industrial production in Japan rose 0.2% month-over-month in November, while core machinery orders dipped 8.3% month-over-month in November. Foreign direct investment into China surged 6.3% from a year ago to CNY 1.27 trillion during 2022.

Economics

Mortgage applications in the US increased 27.9% in the week ended Jan. 13, 2023.

Retail sales in the US dropped 1.1% month-over-month in December.

Producer prices for final demand in the US fell 0.5% month-over-month in December.

Industrial production in the US dropped by 0.7% month-over-month in December.

COVID-19 Update

