Bitcoin Trades Above This Key Level; Shiba Inu Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded slightly higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $21,300 level on Wednesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, near the key $1,600 mark on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Frax Share FXS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $994.51 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.2%. BTC was trading higher by 0.5% at $21,334, while ETH rose by around 1.2% to $1,588 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
Price: $0.00001233
24-hour gain: 16.4%
- Enjin Coin ENJ/USD
Price: $0.4065
24-hour gain: 11%
- Casper CSPR/USD
Price: $0.03879
24-hour gain: 7%
- EthereumPoW ETHW/USD
Price: $4.02
24-hour gain: 5%
- Convex Finance CVX/USD
Price: $5.08
24-hour gain: 4.6%
Losers
- Frax Share FXS/USD
Price: $8.99
24-hour drop: 8.1%
- Gala GALA/USD
Price: $0.04997
24-hour drop: 7.5%
- Zilliqa ZIL/USD
Price: $0.02634
24-hour drop: 6.6%
- The Graph GRT/USD
Price: $0.07956
24-hour drop: 6%
- Aptos APT/USD
Price: $7.62
24-hour drop: 5.6%
