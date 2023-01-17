Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the EV-maker closed 7.43% higher on Tuesday has gained over 8% in the last five days after it announced a string of downward price adjustments in China since late last year and two rounds of price cuts in the U.S. and Europe. Multiple analysts have sounded out their opinions on the impact of these price cuts.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of Amazon closed 2.11% lower on Tuesday. The retail giant does not plan to cut down any jobs in Italy despite a drop in volumes last year, trade unions said on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

3. Moderna Inc MRNA: Shares of Moderna closed 0.68% lower but gained 5.57% in extended trading. Moderna said mRNA-1345, an investigational mRNA vaccine targeting RSV in older adults, met the primary efficacy endpoints in a Phase 3 trial of older adults.

4. United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL: Shares of United Airlines closed 0.87% lower but gained 2.09% in extended trading on Tuesday. The airline reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $12.23 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Its fourth-quarter earnings of $2.55 per share beat estimates of $2.10 per share.

5. Goldman Sachs Group: Shares of Goldman closed 6.44% lower on Tuesday. Goldman reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.59 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $10.83 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were down 16% on a year-over-year basis.

