KB Home, Bed Bath & Beyond And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects KB Home KBH to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 0.2% to $34.92 in after-hours trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares jumped in Tuesday's after-hours session after adding more than 27% during regular market hours. According to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter, Bed Bath & Beyond has brought on consulting firm AlixPartners as its new restructuring advisor. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of $3.65 per share, which missed estimates for a loss of $2.11 per share. Bed Bath & Beyond shares jumped 17.4% to $2.4302 in the after-hours trading session.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART said it sees Q4 revenue of $397 million to $398 million, versus analysts' estimates of $397.5 million. The company expects FY22 revenue of $1.557 billion to $1.558 billion. Integra LifeSciences shares gained 0.2% to $57.75 in after-hours trading.

Myomo, Inc. MYO announced a 12% reduction in its workforce and expects to save more than $2 million on an annual basis from reductions. Myomo shares dropped 3.5% to $0.5019 in the after-hours trading session.

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG is considering going private via a management buyout, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter. Separately, the company is also considering a potential deal to acquire furniture chain Conn's. Franchise Group shares gained 0.2% to $30.20 in after-hours trading.

