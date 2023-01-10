Microsoft, TD Synnex And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX to post quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $15.82 billion before the opening bell. SYNNEX shares gained 1.8% to $102.00 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $15.82 billion before the opening bell. SYNNEX shares gained 1.8% to $102.00 in after-hours trading. Microsoft Corporation MSFT is reportedly negotiating a $10 billion investment in OpenAI — the owner of ChatGPT, a large language chatbot. Microsoft shares fell 0.4% to $226.16 in the after-hours trading session.

is reportedly negotiating a $10 billion investment in OpenAI — the owner of ChatGPT, a large language chatbot. Microsoft shares fell 0.4% to $226.16 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $17.64 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Albertsons shares gained 2.3% to $21.39 in after-hours trading.

PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. PriceSmart shares gained 2.3% to $64.60 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. PriceSmart shares gained 2.3% to $64.60 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY to post quarterly loss at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 3.1% to $1.67 in after-hours trading.

