Costco Wholesale, World Wrestling Entertainment And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Wall Street expects The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $747.08 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares gained 0.2% to $34.97 in after-hours trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported net sales of $23.80 billion for the retail month of December, up from $22.24 billion in the year-ago period. Costco shares gained 2.4% to $461.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Aehr Test Systems AEHR posted upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems shares jumped 14.4% to $19.76 in after-hours trading.

Franklin Covey Co. FC reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. Franklin Covey shares slipped 0.2% to $46.00 in the after-hours trading session.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc WWE shares rose in the after-hours session on the news report that the company could be exploring a potential sale. The Wall Street Journal reported that former chief Vince McMahon plans to return to the company. WWE shares jumped 11.4% to $80.25 in the after-hours trading session.

