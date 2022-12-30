ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 30, 2022 4:05 AM | 1 min read
Uxin, Heidrick & Struggles International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Uxin Limited UXIN is expected to report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 before the opening bell. Uxin shares gained 4.4% to $3.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Mesa Air shares dropped 2.2% to $1.32 in after-hours trading.
  • Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. HSII agreed to acquire Atreus for $61 million. Heidrick & Struggles shares gained 1.5% to $28.92 in after-hours trading.

  • Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN and Carisma Therapeutics reported an increased special dividend of approximately $0.34 per share, in connection with the pending merger. Sesen Bio shares surged 30.5% to $0.6589 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA requested to withdraw its registration on Form S-1 and said it does not intend to pursue the contemplated public offering. Dermata Therapeutics shares jumped 135% to $0.47 in after-hours trading.

