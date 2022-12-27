ñol

Metacrine, Equillium And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 27, 2022 4:12 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Metacrine, Inc. MTCR and Equillium, Inc. EQ mutually agreed to terminate definitive merger agreement. Metacrine shares jumped 5.4% to $0.4551 in after-hours trading, while Equillium shares dropped 6.3% to close at $0.89 on Friday.
  • Oragenics, Inc. OGEN disclosed a 1-for-60 reverse stock split. Oragenics shares dipped 6.7% to close at $0.1450 on Friday.

 

  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT reported that its total revenues dropped by 56.53% year-over-year to RMB39.82 million ($5.93 million) for the first half of 2022. Its net loss per share came in at RMB0.41 (US$0.06). Pintec Technology shares dropped 5.9% to close at $0.46 on Friday.
  • Proterra Inc. PTRA filed for mixed shelf of up to $500 million. Proterra shares declined 1.9% to close at $4.11 on Friday.

 

