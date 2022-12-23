ñol

Tesla, Mission Produce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 23, 2022 4:00 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX to report a quarterly loss at $0.08 per share before the opening bell. Eve Holding shares gained 3.1% to $7.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Seadrill Limited SDRL reported an agreement to acquire Aquadrill LLC in an all-stock transaction. Seadrill shares fell 1% to close at $29.84 on Thursday.
  • Mission Produce, Inc. AVO reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Mission Produce shares dipped 12.5% to $12.78 in the after-hours trading session.

 

  • Limoneira Company LMNR posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Limoneira shares tumbled 13% to $11.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares gained in after-hours session following CEO Elon Musk's statement that he would refrain from selling any Tesla stock in 2023. Musk also suggested that a buyback could be coming next year. Tesla shares gained 1.1% to $126.75 in after-hours trading, after dropping 8.9% in regular trading session on Thursday.

 

