Kellogg, United Natural Foods And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq 100 index rose around 1.5% on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Kellogg

The Trade: Kellogg Company K 10% owner Kellogg W K Foundation sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $70.74. The insider received around $7.07 million from selling those shares.

Kellogg Company 10% owner sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $70.74. The insider received around $7.07 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Kellogg recently announced a $1.5 billion buyback program.

Kellogg recently announced a $1.5 billion buyback program. What Kellogg Does: Founded in 1906, Kellogg is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods.

United Natural Foods

The Trade: United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI Chief Accounting Officer Eric Richard Esper sold a total of 5,250 shares at an average price of $38.00. The insider received around $199.5 thousand as a result of the transaction.

Chief Accounting Officer sold a total of 5,250 shares at an average price of $38.00. The insider received around $199.5 thousand as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: United Natural Foods recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

United Natural Foods recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. What United Natural Foods Does: United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America.

Teradyne

The Trade: Teradyne, Inc. TER CEO Mark Jagiela sold a total of 67,631 shares at an average price of $87.60. The insider received around $5.92 million from selling those shares.

CEO sold a total of 67,631 shares at an average price of $87.60. The insider received around $5.92 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Teradyne, last month, appointed Gregory Smith as CEO.

Teradyne, last month, appointed Gregory Smith as CEO. What Teradyne Does: Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices.

