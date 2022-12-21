ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 21, 2022 4:07 AM | 1 min read
Carnival, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report a quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares gained 2.2% to $8.28 in after-hours trading.
  • NIKE, Inc. NKE reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Nike shares jumped 12.8% to $116.39 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Cintas Corporation CTAS to have earned $3.03 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cintas shares fell 0.1% to $443.70 in the after-hours trading session.

  • FedEx Corporation FDX posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also said it sees FY23 earnings of $13.00 to $14.00 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $14.08 per share. FedEx shares gained 5% to $172.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. MU to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares gained 0.6% to $51.00 in the after-hours trading session.

