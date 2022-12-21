ñol

Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 21, 2022 5:19 AM | 1 min read
Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Rite Aid RAD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion.

• Toro TTC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Cintas CTAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Quipt Home Medical QIPT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $40.57 million.

• Micron Technology MU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• MillerKnoll MLKN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

