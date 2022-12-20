Tesla, Amazon, Nike, FedEx, Verona Pharma: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Tuesday, albeit just marginally higher, ending a four-day losing streak as investors and traders are watching out for a much anticipated year-end rally. Surprisingly, market participants decided to shrug off a surprise move by the Bank of Japan to widen its yield cap on its long-term bonds — a move that sent bond yields soaring across the world. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 8.05% lower on Tuesday after a string of brokerages reduced their price targets on the stock. Analysts say investors are concerned that Elon Musk may have to sell shares further to fund Twitter and sentiment around the acquisition of the company could hurt the EV-maker's brand, reported Reuters.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Amazon on Tuesday reached a settlement with the European Union in three antitrust investigations after the company addressed the EU's concerns over its use of sellers' data, reported Reuters. This saved the company from a fine of up to 10% of its global turnover, the report said. Shares of Amazon closed 0.32% higher and gained 0.99% in extended trading.

3. Nike Inc NKE: Shares of Nike gained 12.35% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. Nike said second-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $13.3 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $12.57 billion. The company reported quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share, which beat a market estimate of 65 cents per share.

4. FedEx Corporation FDX: Shares of FedEx closed 2.65% lower on Tuesday but gained 4.41% in extended trading. The company reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $22.8 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. It reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.18 per share, which beat an estimate of $2.83 per share.

5. Verona Pharma PLC VRNA: Shares of Verona closed 37.81% higher on Tuesday. The company announced positive results of its Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 trial of nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

