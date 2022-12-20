ñol

Verona Pharma Stock Garners Investors' Attention After Successful COPD Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 20, 2022 8:43 AM | 1 min read
  • Verona Pharma plc VRNA has announced positive results of its Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 trial of nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
  • The ENHANCE-1 trial met its primary and key secondary endpoints demonstrating significant improvements in lung function, symptoms, and quality of life measures. 
  • In addition, ensifentrine substantially reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations. 
  • Ensifentrine was well tolerated over 24 and 48 weeks.
  • Subjects receiving ensifentrine demonstrated a 36% reduction in the rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations over 24 weeks compared to those receiving placebo.
  • Pooled exacerbation data from ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2, ensifentrine demonstrated a 40% reduction in the rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations over 24 weeks compared to those receiving placebo.
  • The company plans to submit a marketing application to the FDA in the first half of 2023.
  • Price Action: VRNA shares are up 34.84% at $18.15 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

