- Verona Pharma plc VRNA has announced positive results of its Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 trial of nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
- The ENHANCE-1 trial met its primary and key secondary endpoints demonstrating significant improvements in lung function, symptoms, and quality of life measures.
- In addition, ensifentrine substantially reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations.
- Ensifentrine was well tolerated over 24 and 48 weeks.
- Subjects receiving ensifentrine demonstrated a 36% reduction in the rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations over 24 weeks compared to those receiving placebo.
- Pooled exacerbation data from ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2, ensifentrine demonstrated a 40% reduction in the rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations over 24 weeks compared to those receiving placebo.
- The company plans to submit a marketing application to the FDA in the first half of 2023.
- Price Action: VRNA shares are up 34.84% at $18.15 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
