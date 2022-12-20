by

Verona Pharma plc VRNA has announced positive results of its Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 trial of nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The ENHANCE-1 trial met its primary and key secondary endpoints demonstrating significant improvements in lung function, symptoms, and quality of life measures.

In addition, ensifentrine substantially reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations.

Ensifentrine was well tolerated over 24 and 48 weeks.

Subjects receiving ensifentrine demonstrated a 36% reduction in the rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations over 24 weeks compared to those receiving placebo.

Pooled exacerbation data from ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2, ensifentrine demonstrated a 40% reduction in the rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations over 24 weeks compared to those receiving placebo.

The company plans to submit a marketing application to the FDA in the first half of 2023.

Price Action: VRNA shares are up 34.84% at $18.15 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

VRNA shares are up 34.84% at $18.15 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

