Nasdaq Rises 100 Points; Gold Gains Over 1%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 100 points on Tuesday

The Dow traded up 0.15% to 34,055.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.90% to 11,243.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.57% to 4,013.31.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares rose by 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Consumer Discretionary NFE, up 9%, and Halliburton Company HAL, up 6%.



In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares fell by 0.6%.



Top Headline

The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a fifth month in a row to 7.1% in November, recording the lowest level since December last year, and compared to market estimates of 7.3%.



The Consumer Price Index rose by 0.1% from a month ago in November, versus a 0.4% increase in the previous month.

Equities Trading UP

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares shot up 32% to $1.00 after the company presented data with plinabulin for the prevention of docetaxel-induced neutropenia in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and breast cancer at three medical conferences.

Shares of OpGen, Inc. OPGN got a boost, shooting 176% to $0.3449 after the company announced topline data from its Unyvero urinary tract infections (UTI) clinical trial.

Netcapital Inc. NCPL shares were also up, gaining 84% to $2.5501 following Q2 results. Netcapital posted Q2 earnings of $0.04 per share on sales of $1.78 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

Enzo Biochem, Inc. ENZ shares tumbled 19% to $2.5501 following Q1 results.

Shares of The Lion Electric Company LEV were down 15% to $2.5501. Lion Electric announced pricing of 19,685,040 unit offering at $2.54 per unit.

Quotient Limited QTNT was down, falling 48% to $0.3596. Quotient announced intent to voluntary delist from the Nasdaq Global Market.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 4% to $76.12 while gold traded up 1.6% at $1,820.60.



Silver traded up 1.9% to $23.855 on Tuesday while copper rose 1.2% to $3.8455.



Euro zone



European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 jumped 1.29%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.76% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 0.83%. The German DAX climbed 1.34%, French CAC 40 rose 1.42% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1.37%.



German current account surplus shrank to EUR 5.9 billion in October from EUR 16.3 billion in the year-ago month. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Eurozone rose to -23.6 in December from -38.7 a month ago, while ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose to -23.3 from -36.7. Industrial production in Italy dropped 1% from a month ago in October.



The annual inflation rate in Germany came in at 10.0% in November, while payroll employment in the French private sector rose 0.6% to 20.83 million in the third quarter. The unemployment rate in the UK rose to 3.7% during the three months to October.



Asia Pacific Markets



Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with the Japan’s Nikkei gaining 0.40% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rising 0.68%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.09%.



Manufacturing production in Hong Kong declined 0.6% year-over-year in the third quarter. The NAB business confidence index in Australia declined 4 points to a reading of -4 in November, while Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment rose 3% to 80.

Economics

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose to 91.9 in November from 91.3 in October.

COVID-19 Update

