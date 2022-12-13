Core & Main, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion before the opening bell. Core & Main shares gained 2.2% to $21.05 in after-hours trading.

Oracle Corporation ORCL reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Oracle shares gained 2.1% to $82.97 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Photronics, Inc. PLAB to have earned $0.48 per share on revenue of $210.00 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Photronics shares gained 0.2% to $18.50 in the after-hours trading session.

The Lion Electric Co LEV launched an overnight marketed public offering. Lion Electric shares dipped 12.4% to $2.340 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated ABM to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion after the closing bell. ABM shares slipped 0.1% to $45.66 in after-hours trading.

