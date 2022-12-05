SAIC, DLH Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 1.2% to $110.56 in after-hours trading.

CalAmp CAMP named Jikun Kim as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 9, 2023. CalAmp shares gained 2% to close at $3.65 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Powell Industries, Inc. POWL to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $138.31 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Powell Industries shares rose 0.2% to $26.30 in the after-hours trading session.

