by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 5, 2022 4:02 AM | 1 min read
SAIC, DLH Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 1.2% to $110.56 in after-hours trading.
  • CalAmp CAMP named Jikun Kim as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 9, 2023. CalAmp shares gained 2% to close at $3.65 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Powell Industries, Inc. POWL to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $138.31 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Powell Industries shares rose 0.2% to $26.30 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Friedman Industries, Incorporated FRD reported Q2 earnings of $0.34 per share, down from $1.91 per share in the year-ago period. Its sales, however, rose to $149.69 million from $92.57 million. Friedman Industries shares gained 4% to $9.31 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect DLH Holdings Corp. DLHC to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $67.00 million before the opening bell. DLH Holdings shares gained 3.5% to $13.90 in after-hours trading.

