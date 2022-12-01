Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.

Splunk Inc. SPLK reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY23 sales guidance. Splunk shares jumped 9.2% to $84.84 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Kroger Co. KR to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $33.95 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kroger shares rose 2.6% to $50.49 in the after-hours trading session.

