by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 1, 2022 4:20 AM | 1 min read
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Splunk Inc. SPLK reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY23 sales guidance. Splunk shares jumped 9.2% to $84.84 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The Kroger Co. KR to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $33.95 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kroger shares rose 2.6% to $50.49 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Five Below, Inc. FIVE posted upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for FY22. Five Below shares gained 9.1% to $175.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA to post quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares gained 0.3% to $465.98 in after-hours trading.

