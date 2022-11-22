American Eagle Outfitters Surges After Q3 Earnings Beat

- American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3% year-on-year to $1.24 billion, beating the consensus of $1.21 billion.
- Net revenue from Aerie increased 11% Y/Y, and American Eagle fell 11%.
- Consolidated store revenue decreased 4%, and digital revenue dropped 5% versus last year. Compared to the pre-pandemic Q3 2019 base, store revenue increased 3%, and digital revenue increased 35%.
- Gross profit fell 15% Y/Y to $480 million, and the gross margin contracted 560 basis points Y/Y to 38.7%.
- The operating margin was 9.5%, and operating income for the quarter was $118 million.
- EPS of $0.42 beat the analyst consensus of $0.22.
- The company held $82.1 million in cash and equivalents as of October 29, 2022.
- Total consolidated ending inventory at cost increased 8% to $798 million.
- Outlook: For Q4, the company is guiding brand revenue down in the mid-single digits and expects brand comps to be consistent with the third quarter.
- The company is also guiding Q4 gross margin in the range of 32% to 33%, at the higher end of previous guidance of low-30s.
- The company continues to expect the fourth quarter-ending inventory to be down to last year.
- Price Action: AEO shares are trading higher by 17.35% at $15.26 on the last check Tuesday.
