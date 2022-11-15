Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Home Depot, Inc. HD to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $38.01 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 0.2% to $307.45 in after-hours trading.

UiPath Inc. PATH reported strong preliminary sales results for the third quarter. The company sees Q3 preliminary sales of $260 million, versus expectations of $245.34 million. UiPath shares gained 3.7% to $12.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $147.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 0.4% to $139.00 in after-hours trading.

