Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Home Depot, Inc. HD to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $38.01 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 0.2% to $307.45 in after-hours trading.
- UiPath Inc. PATH reported strong preliminary sales results for the third quarter. The company sees Q3 preliminary sales of $260 million, versus expectations of $245.34 million. UiPath shares gained 3.7% to $12.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $147.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 0.4% to $139.00 in after-hours trading.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU reported better-than-expected sales for its third quarter. The company also reported it added 5.1 million customers in the third quarter to hit a total of 70.4 million, up 46% year-over-year. Nu Holdings shares climbed 16.1% to $5.05 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion after the closing bell. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.5% to $184.70 in the after-hours trading session.
