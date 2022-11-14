Dow Surges 150 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.45% to 33,898.95 while the NASDAQ rose 0.11% to 11,335.52. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,004.81.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped 1% on Monday. Leading the sector was strength from PDS Biotechnology Corporation. PDSB and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. GLUE.



In trading on Monday, real estate shares dipped by 1.2%.



Top Headline

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN reported mixed results for its fourth quarter on Monday.

Tyson Foods reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.2% year-on-year to $13.74 billion, beating the consensus of $13.49 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.63 missed the analyst consensus of $1.73.

Tyson Foods expects FY23 sales of $55 billion - $57 billion, versus the consensus of $53.61 billion. It sees FY23 capital expenditure of $2.5 billion.



Equities Trading UP

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OPNT shares shot up 115% to $20.23. Indivior PLC agreed to acquire Opiant Pharmaceuticals for $20.00 per share in cash, plus contingent value rights (CVRs) of up to $8.00 per share.

Shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT got a boost, shooting 127% to $0.4690 after analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage of the stock with a $2.25 price target.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT shares were also up, gaining 58% to $3.4807 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.



Equities Trading DOWN

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA shares tumbled 84% to $0.66 after the company reported topline results from the STS101 SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial in migraine patients.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS were down 42% to $2.64 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and provided a business update.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT was down, falling 35% to $5.95. Lantheus and POINT Biopharma announced collaboration and exclusive license agreements for commercialization of PNT2002 & PNT2003.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3.5% to $85.83 while gold traded up 0.3% at $1,774.80.



Silver traded up 2% to $22.11 on Monday while copper fell 1.9% to $3.8395.



Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.14%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.92% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.84%. The German DAX climbed 0.62%, French CAC 40 rose 0.22% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.58%.



Industrial production in the Eurozone increased 0.9% from a month ago in September versus a revised 2.0% increase in the previous month.

Asia Pacific Markets



Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with the Japan’s Nikkei dropping 1.06% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 1.7%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.13%.

The annual wholesale price inflation rate in India eased to 8.39% in October from 10.7% percent in the earlier month, while total passenger vehicles sales in the country fell by 5.4% percent month-over-month to 291,113 units during October.



Economics



Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.



