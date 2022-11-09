ñol

US Stocks Poised To Lose Steam As Traders Digest Early Midterm Results And Eye Thursday's Inflation Data — Tesla, Disney, AMC In Focus Today

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
November 9, 2022 5:26 AM | 5 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Traders are digesting earnings news from Tuesday after-hours, mostly bordering on the negative.
  • Traders may prefer to stay on the sidelines and see-off Thursday's inflation data before making any major moves.
U.S. stocks look headed for a lower start on Wednesday, going by the trading in the index futures. Earnings disappointments and apprehension ahead of Thursday’s consumer price inflation report could serve to keep sentiment subdued.

On Tuesday, the major averages opened higher and advanced steadily through the morning trading, as traders digested corporate earnings and focused on the outcome of the U.S. midterm polls. Selling emerged in the afternoon, dragging the averages lower. After bottoming in the late afternoon, the indices cut their losses, ending moderately to notably higher.

Tuesday’s advance marked the third straight session of gains for the market that helped the Dow climb to the highest level since late August.

Among sectors — IT, communications, industrial and material stocks gained ground, while consumer discretionary stocks came under modest selling pressure.

U.S. Indices' Performance On Tuesday
Index Performance (+/-)   Value
Nasdaq Composite +0.49%   10,616.20
S&P 500 Index +0.56%   3,828.11
Dow Industrials +1.02%   33,160.83

Midterm election results have shown that there hasn’t been a red wave, as was predicted ahead of the elections; but it is still early to call the final tally.

From a long-term perspective, it is important to look past any potential signals taken from election results, as the U.S. market returns have been positive and strong, on average, irrespective of whether a Republican or Democratic administration presides, Daniel Berkowitz, senior investment officer for Prudent Management Associates said.

“Moreover, what we think ultimately matters most in the short term is the future direction of inflation, and the Fed will continue on its mission to drive inflation back to target regardless of what happens in this upcoming election cycle,” the market analyst said.

“With that said, a more defensive posture continues to remain appropriate, particularly regarding fixed income allocations.”

Here’s a peek into index futures trading:

U.S. Futures' Performance On Wednesday During Premarket Session
Index Performance (+/-)  
Nasdaq 100 Futures -0.41%  
S&P 500 Futures -0.37%  
Dow Futures -0.41%  
R2K Futures -0.84%  

In premarket trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY fell 0.40% to $380.49 and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ receded 0.35% to $268.60, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On the economic front, Federal Open Market Committee member and New York Fed President John Williams gave the keynote remarks before the Swiss National Bank-FRB-BIS high-level conference on global risk, uncertainty and volatility.

The Mortgage Bankers Association is scheduled to release its mortgage applications volume data, for the week ended Nov. 4, at 7 a.m. EST.

At 10 a.m. EST, the Commerce Department will release the wholesale sales and inventory report for September.

The Energy Information Administration’s customary weekly oil inventories report for the week ended Nov. 4 is due at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, also an FOMC member, will speak on the economic outlook before the "Top of Virginia Economic Summit 2022," at 11 a.m. EST.

The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1 p.m. EST.

See also: Midterm Results: No Red Wave In Sight As Democrats, Republicans Fight Out Tight Contests

Stocks In Focus:

  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA clocked minor gains in early premarket trading after CEO Elon Musk disclosed in regulatory filings that he sold about $4 billion worth of shares over Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
  • Theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC lost about 4% despite reporting a narrower third-quarter loss and better-than-expected revenue.
  • Walt Disney Company DIS fell following a fourth-quarter miss and weak guidance for the fiscal year 2023.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST slumped over 25% after the financial services company reported a third-quarter loss and revenue that trailed expectations.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. LCID declined close to 8% after the luxury electric vehicle maker reported below-consensus bottom-line results and also a dip in reservations.
  • Performance Food Group Company PFGC, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SEAS, Roblox Corp. RBLX and Wendy’s Company WEN are among the noteworthy companies reporting ahead of the market open.
  • Key companies due to report after the close include Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND, Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN and Wynn Resorts Limited WYNN.

Commodities, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures were down for a third straight session and traded around $88.30-a-barrel on Wednesday.

The markets in the Asia-Pacific region ended Wednesday’s session on a mixed note, with the Japanese, Hong Kong and Chinese markets retreating. On the other hand, the South Korean, Taiwanese, Singaporean and Australian markets gained ground.

Data released out of China showed that both wholesale and consumer price inflation came in less than expected, reinforcing the view that the domestic economy slowed in response to the COVID-19 curbs.

European stocks opened Wednesday’s session lower and have pulled back further in early trading, as traders pause after a three-session rally.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

by Patton Hunnicutt
October 26, 2022 11:27 AM | 5 min read
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. 

To that end, here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that you might want to consider today.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Regular Price: $172

Sale Price: $138.88

Calphalon’s 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is designed with stainless steel, stay-cool handles along with pour spouts. The nonstick surface is PFOA-free and built with hard-anodized aluminum that is both durable and conducts heat extremely well. The set includes 2 fry pans, a sauce pan with cover, saute pan with cover and large stock pot with cover.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Regular Price: $144

Sale Price: $85.49

The 2nd Generation AirPods from Apple connect to all Apple devices and give you an enhanced listening experience. Plus, they come with a case that keeps them safe and allows you to charge them in a secure environment. With over 24 hours of battery life, access to Siri and easy setup, you can start listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts today.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Regular Price: $129.98

Sale Price: $89.98

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 running shoe is perfect for anyone who likes a short run, maybe a 5K, half marathon or more. Coming in several colors and styles, you can slip these shoes on, enjoy the cushioned outsole, sink into the supple insole and secure laces.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $97.83

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and even dehydrate food products faster and cheaper than ever before. It has a 4-quart capacity and offers a wide temperature range along with several time settings so that you can customize each dish to your needs. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher safe.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular Price: $199.95

Sale Price: $99

Beats by Dr. Dre are among the best headphones on the market, and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones include the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 40 hours of battery time. These headphones even have a built-in microphone and offer an adjustable fit so that you can be comfortable whether you’re listening to an Android or iOS device.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Regular Price: $198.98

Sale Price: $175.98

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner allows you to keep your home spotless and clean up after your pets. The cleaner comes with the Hoover Paws and Claws Deep shampoo and a storage mat to keep the floor dry once it’s put away.

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Regular Price: $999.00

Sale Price: $851.71

The LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum and Wet Mop All in One Tower is designed to work in homes with several pets or children and clean up all the messes that life brings. The battery lasts up to 2 hours, and there’s an extra removable battery that gives you even more cleaning time and power.

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender

Regular Price: $278.60

Sale Price: $199.95

Breville, a top name in blenders and juicers, offers the Fresh and Furious Blender, featuring 50-ounce capacity, Vac Q technology, pre-programmed cycles, LCD display and lid with pull ring. With the Fresh and Furious Blender, you can make everything from a smoothie to a soup and everything in between.

Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $55.63

The Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for professional use, but it works perfectly in the home. With 1875 watts of power, 6 heat and speed settings and a lightweight design, you can easily style your hair and utilize the diffuser, cut back on the frizz and stretch the 8 ft cord for maximum functionality.

Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

Regular Price: $160

Sale Price: $97.38

The Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket from Columbia is designed to be light for everyday use, but it’s heavy enough to protect you from the cold. The plush fleece lining, security pocket, water resistant fabric, 2-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets make the jacket both protective and functional.

ConAir InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $29.99

ConAir is one of the biggest names in hair and beauty, and the InfinitPro is an 1875 watt hair dryer designed for professionals with ceramic technology. The dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and it allows you to blow out your hair just the way they would at the salon.

Deals the Experts Are Hoping For

Experts believe that Amazon’s Black Friday sale could linger for quite some time. It all started with the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12. Previously, Amazon has offered the “Epic Deals” sale that ran through late October. 

This is to say that any sale could come up at any time. 

Even so, those monitoring Amazon are looking forward to a few potential deals, including:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (any generation)
  • MacBook Pro
  • Large, underpriced TVs
  • Amazon Echo
  • More small home appliances (Dyson or Shark vacuums, Instant Pots, etc.) 

While these predictions are based on last year’s Amazon Black Friday Sale, it’s important to remember that most Black Friday sales are fairly consistent and push the products that are most likely to sell.

 

Featured image sourced from Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Partner ContentGeneral