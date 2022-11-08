Tesla, Coinbase, Lucid, Axon, Jack Henry & Associates: Why These 5 Stocks Are Attracting Retail Investors Today

Major Wall Street indices closed higher on Tuesday ahead of the results of the mid-term elections as investors and traders anticipate Republicans to win control of the House of Representatives and potentially win the Senate. Market participants will also be watching out for consumer price inflation this week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are grabbing investor eyeballs:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: The EV-maker is recalling over 40,000 Model S and Model X vehicles made during 2017-2021. Tesla notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the matter on Nov. 1 and the recall has been initiated over issues with the electronic power assist steering, or EPAS, system. Tesla shares closed 2.93% lower on Tuesday and were down 0.52% in extended trading.

2. Coinbase Global Inc COIN: Coinbase shares closed over 10% lower on Tuesday and shed 1.22% in extended trading after investors were worried about the financials of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Volatility in cryptocurrency ensued when Changpeng Zhao, the founder, and CEO of Binance, announced his trading platform would liquidate its entire FTT holdings.

3. Lucid Group Inc LCID: Shares of Lucid fell over 10% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company reported its third-quarter earnings. The automaker posted a loss of 40 cents a share versus an analyst estimate of 31 cents a share, according to Bloomberg.

4. Axon Enterprise Inc AXON: Shares of Axon rose over 8% in extended trading on Tuesday after the Taser maker raised its full-year outlook. Axon's full-year 2022 revenue expectation has improved to a range of $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion, reflecting approximately 34% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, it said in a statement.

5. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY: Shares of the tech company fell over 7% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company announced its earnings. Jack Henry announced an 8% rise in its GAAP revenue for the quarter. However, it reduced its GAAP EPS guidance for the full year to $4.9-4.94, compared with an earlier forecast of $5.05-5.09.

