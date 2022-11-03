ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

MGM Resorts Drop On Worse-Than-Expected Q3 Bottom-Line Performance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 3, 2022 6:26 AM | 1 min read
MGM Resorts Drop On Worse-Than-Expected Q3 Bottom-Line Performance
  • MGM Resorts International MGM reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 26% year-on-year to $3.42 billion, beating the consensus of $3.24 billion.
  • Results improved over last year due to increased business volume and travel activity primarily at the Las Vegas Strip Resorts.
  • Q3 benefited from the inclusion of the operating results of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Aria and Vdara upon their acquisition in May 2022 and September 2021, respectively.
  • Segment Revenues: Casino grew 0.5% to $1.4 billion, Rooms increased 68.7% to $827.4 million, Food and beverage rose 73.6% to $722.9 million, Entertainment, retail and other climbed 41.7% to $447.6 million.
  • The company recorded an operating loss of $(1.0) billion versus a profit of $1.9 billion last year, due to a $1.2 billion increase in noncash amortization expense.
  • The company held $5.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR for the quarter was $950 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $(1.39) missed the analyst consensus of $0.23.
  • The company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.0025 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to holders of record on December 9, 2022.
  • Also ReadWhy MGM Stock Is Falling During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
  • Price Action: MGM shares are trading lower by 4.59% at $33.50 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsEntertainmentNewsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral