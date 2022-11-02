ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

CVS Health, QUALCOMM And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 2, 2022 4:06 AM | 1 min read
CVS Health, QUALCOMM And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $76.75 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 0.4% to $95.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT jumped in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Voya Financial, Inc. for $10.50 per share. Benefitfocus shares jumped 47.6% to $10.32 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM to have earned $3.15 per share on revenue of $11.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. QUALCOMM shares gained 0.6% to $118.06 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Before the markets open, Humana Inc. HUM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.28 per share on revenue of $22.69 billion. Humana shares gained 0.1% to $555.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect eBay Inc. EBAY to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion after the closing bell. eBay shares fell 1.5% to $39.21 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas