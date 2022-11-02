CVS Health, QUALCOMM And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $76.75 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 0.4% to $95.00 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $76.75 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 0.4% to $95.00 in after-hours trading. Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT jumped in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Voya Financial, Inc. for $10.50 per share. Benefitfocus shares jumped 47.6% to $10.32 in the after-hours trading session.

jumped in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Voya Financial, Inc. for $10.50 per share. Benefitfocus shares jumped 47.6% to $10.32 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM to have earned $3.15 per share on revenue of $11.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. QUALCOMM shares gained 0.6% to $118.06 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here