Recap: AGCO Q3 Earnings

AGCO AGCO reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AGCO beat estimated earnings by 0.63%, reporting an EPS of $3.18 versus an estimate of $3.16.
Revenue was up $397.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 5.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AGCO's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.16
|1.90
|1.77
|1.84
|EPS Actual
|2.38
|2.39
|3.08
|2.41
|Revenue Estimate
|3.02B
|2.65B
|3.05B
|2.86B
|Revenue Actual
|2.94B
|2.69B
|3.20B
|2.73B
To track all earnings releases for AGCO visit their earnings calendar here.
