Global Payments, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 2.9% to $129.00 in pre-market trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 2.9% to $129.00 in pre-market trading. Before the markets open, ON Semiconductor Corporation ON is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion. ON Semiconductor shares fell 1% to $66.79 in pre-market trading.

is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion. ON Semiconductor shares fell 1% to $66.79 in pre-market trading. Analysts are expecting The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT to have earned $0.58 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Goodyear Tire shares fell 0.2% to $12.50 in pre-market trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here