Global Payments, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 31, 2022 4:48 AM | 1 min read
Global Payments, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 2.9% to $129.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the markets open, ON Semiconductor Corporation ON is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion. ON Semiconductor shares fell 1% to $66.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT to have earned $0.58 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Goodyear Tire shares fell 0.2% to $12.50 in pre-market trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO is said to be nearing a deal to acquire diagnostic firm Binding Site for around $2.3 billion, Bloomberg reported. Thermo Fisher shares gained 0.1% to $504.38 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Stryker Corporation SYK to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion after the closing bell. Stryker shares gained 0.4% to close at $229.23 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

