Why Apple Shares Gained This Week

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 30, 2022 3:47 PM | 1 min read
Why Apple Shares Gained This Week

Apple Inc AAPL shares were higher by 5.72% to $155.74 to close the trading week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments.

What Happened?

Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20.

Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter. Quarter-over-quarter, the topline improved by 8.6% from the third quarter’s $82.96 billion...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $129.04.

