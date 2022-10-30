Why Apple Shares Gained This Week

Apple Inc AAPL shares were higher by 5.72% to $155.74 to close the trading week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments.

What Happened?

Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20.

See Also: If You Had $1,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin (DOGE) Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...

Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter. Quarter-over-quarter, the topline improved by 8.6% from the third quarter’s $82.96 billion...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $129.04.