If You Had $1,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin (DOGE) Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

If you had $1,000 to invest, would you put it on or Dogecoin DOGE/USD or Baby Doge Coin right now?

Dogecoin: 68.7%

Baby Doge Coin: 31.3%

Dogecoin was trading higher by 41.22% Saturday at around $0.1217 while Baby Doge Coin was trading up by 5.03% at $0.000000001339 cents at the time of publication.

What's Going On With Dogecoin: Doge began to turn the corner along with the equity markets at the start of this week. After convincingly breaking above the $0.060 level on Oct. 25, there has been no turning back for the crypto. Since Oct. 24, it has soared over 90%...Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in October 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.