Ford Motor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ford Motor F reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ford Motor missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $3.98 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 6.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.37
|0.45
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.38
|0.26
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|34.32B
|31.24B
|35.52B
|32.54B
|Revenue Actual
|37.91B
|32.11B
|35.26B
|33.21B
To track all earnings releases for Ford Motor visit their earnings calendar here.
