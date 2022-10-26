Ford Motor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ford Motor F reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ford Motor missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $3.98 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 6.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.37 0.45 0.27 EPS Actual 0.68 0.38 0.26 0.51 Revenue Estimate 34.32B 31.24B 35.52B 32.54B Revenue Actual 37.91B 32.11B 35.26B 33.21B

To track all earnings releases for Ford Motor visit their earnings calendar here.

