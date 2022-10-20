Philip Morris Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

by

Philip Morris International Inc PM reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.1% year-on-year to $8.03 billion, beating the consensus of $7.42 billion.

reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.1% year-on-year to $8.03 billion, beating the consensus of $7.42 billion. On a pro forma basis, adjusted net revenues increased by 6.9% in organic terms, primarily driven by total shipment volume growth of 2.3%.

Cigarette and Heated Tobacco unit shipment volume in Q3 rose by 0.6% Y/Y, with 4.6% growth in South & Southeast Asia.

Marlboro cigarette shipment volume decreased by 1.7%, mainly due to the European Union and Eastern Europe regions, partly offset by the Americas region. Chesterfield shipment volume jumped 8.6%, and Parliament saw a 2.9% hike.

Also Read : Philip Morris Ends IQOS Commercial Partnership With Altria

: Philip Morris Ends IQOS Commercial Partnership With Altria Revenue from smoke-free products on a pro forma basis increased by 14.2% on an organic basis.

Adjusted operating margin for the quarter compressed from 43.9% to 41.5%, with $3.3 billion in adjusted operating income.

Adjusted EPS of $1.53 beat the consensus of $1.37.

The company held $5.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.

Outlook : Philip Morris expects FY22 pro forma adjusted EPS of $5.81 - $5.96 and pro forma adjusted EPS, ex-currency, of $6.09 - $6.20.

: Philip Morris expects FY22 pro forma adjusted EPS of $5.81 - $5.96 and pro forma adjusted EPS, ex-currency, of $6.09 - $6.20. Also See : Philip Morris Boosts Buyout Offer For Swedish Match

: Philip Morris Boosts Buyout Offer For Swedish Match Price Action: PM shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $87.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

PM shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $87.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceGeneral