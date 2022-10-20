ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Philip Morris Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 20, 2022 8:49 AM | 1 min read
Philip Morris Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Philip Morris International Inc PM reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.1% year-on-year to $8.03 billion, beating the consensus of $7.42 billion.
  • On a pro forma basis, adjusted net revenues increased by 6.9% in organic terms, primarily driven by total shipment volume growth of 2.3%.
  • Cigarette and Heated Tobacco unit shipment volume in Q3 rose by 0.6% Y/Y, with 4.6% growth in South & Southeast Asia.
  • Marlboro cigarette shipment volume decreased by 1.7%, mainly due to the European Union and Eastern Europe regions, partly offset by the Americas region. Chesterfield shipment volume jumped 8.6%, and Parliament saw a 2.9% hike.
  • Also ReadPhilip Morris Ends IQOS Commercial Partnership With Altria
  • Revenue from smoke-free products on a pro forma basis increased by 14.2% on an organic basis.
  • Adjusted operating margin for the quarter compressed from 43.9% to 41.5%, with $3.3 billion in adjusted operating income.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.53 beat the consensus of $1.37.
  • The company held $5.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
  • Outlook: Philip Morris expects FY22 pro forma adjusted EPS of $5.81 - $5.96 and pro forma adjusted EPS, ex-currency, of $6.09 - $6.20.
  • Also SeePhilip Morris Boosts Buyout Offer For Swedish Match
  • Price Action: PM shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $87.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceGeneral