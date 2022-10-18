Albertsons Companies Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

- Albertsons Companies Inc ACI reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.5% to $17.92 billion, beating the consensus of $17.72 billion.
- Identical sales increased by 7.4%. Digital sales increased 36%.
- Gross profit increased 6.1% Y/Y to $5 billion. Gross profit margin contracted 70 bps to 27.9%.
- Selling and administrative expenses increased 6.1% Y/Y to $4.5 billion and were 25% of sales.
- The operating margin was 2.96%, and operating income for the quarter was $531 million, a 9.3% Y/Y increase.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.72 beat the analyst consensus of $0.65.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter rose 8.6% Y/Y to $1.04 billion.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for six months totaled $1.6 billion. The company held $3.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 10, 2022.
- On October 13, 2022, the company entered into an agreement and Plan of merger with The Kroger Company KR
- Price Action: ACI shares are trading higher by 0.17% at $26.48 on the last check Tuesday.
