ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Albertsons Companies Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 18, 2022 10:25 AM | 1 min read
Albertsons Companies Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Albertsons Companies Inc ACI reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.5% to $17.92 billion, beating the consensus of $17.72 billion.
  • Identical sales increased by 7.4%. Digital sales increased 36%.
  • Gross profit increased 6.1% Y/Y to $5 billion. Gross profit margin contracted 70 bps to 27.9%.
  • Selling and administrative expenses increased 6.1% Y/Y to $4.5 billion and were 25% of sales.
  • The operating margin was 2.96%, and operating income for the quarter was $531 million, a 9.3% Y/Y increase.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.72 beat the analyst consensus of $0.65.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter rose 8.6% Y/Y to $1.04 billion.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for six months totaled $1.6 billion. The company held $3.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 10, 2022.
  • On October 13, 2022, the company entered into an agreement and Plan of merger with The Kroger Company KR
  • Price Action: ACI shares are trading higher by 0.17% at $26.48 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGeneral